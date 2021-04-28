Aston Martin reveals DBR1 specification for exclusive V12 Speedster

Buyers of Aston Martin’s ultra-exclusive V12 Speedster models will be able to choose a specification that pays homage to its legendary Le Mans-winning DBR1 race car.

The model debuted in 1956 and took multiple honours en route to becoming the firm’s most successful race car to date, with its win at the 1959 Le Mans 24-hour race being a particular highlight.

Just 88 examples of the new V12 Speedster will be built, with the DBR1 specification getting unique styling and equipment elements inspired by the classic race winner.

(Aston Martin)

For example, it has the iconic Aston Martin Racing Green paint, white pinstripe and number roundels, and silver anodised grille on the outside, while inside it gets leather upholstery to hint at period-correct attributes of the DBR1.

Buyers are supplied with racing helmets painted in the same green as the exterior, while the open cabin also features gloss carbon-fibre and silver brushed aluminium switchgear. The 21-inch alloy wheels are satin black, diamond-turned units unique to this specification.

Aston Martin chief creative office Marek Reichmann said: “Emotion and exclusivity are at the heart of this car. A rare and exceptional Aston Martin, It has been engineered to offer a visceral driving experience that belies its elegant, artistic shape.

Featuring meticulously crafted details, this special edition of V12 Speedster pays homage to our 1959 Le Mans winning original. Find out more: https://t.co/Y5oTVi2ihE#AstonMartin #V12Speedster pic.twitter.com/QWmYFuqArr — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) April 28, 2021

“Creating a bespoke specification that nods to the glory of the DBR1 has been a huge privilege for my team and I, and I very much look forward to seeing these cars being driven with the same enthusiasm that we have applied to their design.”

The Aston Martin V12 Speedster has a 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 engine that makes ‘around’ 690bhp and 753Nm of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

This contributes to a 0-60mph time of 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 198mph, which should prove interesting for those on-board considering it doesn’t have a roof or windscreen…

Orders are being taken now with deliveries expected to begin in the middle of the year.