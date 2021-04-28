Citroen introduces new Sense trim to C4 line-up

Citroen has introduced a new entry-level trim to its C4 line-up, bringing the starting price down £2,000 to £21,010.

Called Sense, it has an impressive level of specification given its entry status to the range. For example, these models get 18-inch alloy wheels as well as LED headlights, daytime running lights and fog lights.

Inside, there’s a 5.5-inch digital instrument cluster and 10-inch infotainment touchscreen that comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The upholstery is grey cloth with ‘leather-effect textile seats’.

The firm’s Safety Pack is included as standard too, with features such as lane keeping assist, forward collision warning and active safety brake, while cruise control with a speed limiter is also fitted.

All C4s also benefits from Citroen’s Advanced Comfort programme, which brings comfortable seats that have a thick foam with broad cushions and seat backs. It also gets improved cabin sound insulation, automatic headlights and windscreen wipers, and rear parking sensors.

There are two powertrains on offer – one petrol and one diesel – and both come with a six-speed manual gearbox. The petrol is a 99bhp unit and exclusive to the Sense trim, while the diesel has 109bhp and is also available in higher trims.

The first examples of the new C4 Sense are expected to arrive in showrooms in May.