Iconic Tamiya Wild One RC car makes comeback as driveable off-roader

The Tamiya Wild One is going back on sale – but you won’t need a hand-held controller for this one.

Following its introduction in 1985, the Wild One became one of the most iconic remote controlled cars ever made. However, enthusiasts will now be able to live out their dreams by actually driving one.

The Little Car Company (LCC) – which is behind the Bugatti Baby II and Aston Martin DB5 Junior – is building a driveable replica of the RC car under licence from Tamiya.

(Little Car Company)

It will run on an electric motor that delivers power to the rear wheels, which should make this off-road buggy a riot to drive. It’s approximately 3.5 metres long and 1.8m wide, weighing in at just 250kg – with seating for two.

Although this model is much larger than the RC cars it’s inspired by, just like those classic models this can be fully assembled at home.

The technical specification includes 15-inch off-road tyres with lightweight wheels, hydraulic Brembo brakes on each corner that offer battery top-up through regeneration, and four-wheel coilover suspension.

A very big day for little cars, we're proud to announce our partnership with Tamiya! ⁠Today, we unveil a real Wild One! An 8/10th scale version of a Tamiya favourite. The superb Wild One MAX is a Tamiya re-release you can actually drive!⁠⁠Visit https://t.co/YL8NxDLnVU pic.twitter.com/hwDt0XyT9n — The Little Car Company (@thelittlecar_co) April 28, 2021

Inside, there’s a fully adjustable seat that LCC claims will allow drivers between 5ft 3in and 6ft 5in to get comfortable. It also gets digital gauges, three-point seatbelt and a racing steering wheel.

It will have a 5.5bhp output and a top speed of 30mph, while the 2kWh battery should provide a range of 25 miles. The pack is modular, though, so LCC says this can be increased should you require it.

Upgrading isn’t exclusive to the battery pack, either, with LCC saying there are various improvements to be made inspired by the ‘Hop-Up’ upgrades offered by Tamiya on its RC cars. For example, the top speed can be increased, a four-point racing harness can be fitted, and uprated brakes and suspension are available.

(Little Car Company)

Those who want to take their car on the road can choose the Road Legal Pack, which adds the components required to meet L6e or L7e quadricycle legislation in Europe or the Neighbourhood Electric Vehicle legislation in America.

Ben Hedley, CEO of LCC, said: “As a child of the 80s, developing an almost full-size Tamiya model, which you can actually drive, is a dream come true.

“We are honoured to be working with the Tamiya team on the project to bring one of their most iconic models to life for a new generation.”

Hedley added that it is still early in the vehicle’s development, but it is encouraging Wild One enthusiasts to contact the company online with suggestions for the project.

The final vehicle is scheduled for global release in 2022 and is expected to cost from £6,000.