Hyundai reveals pricing and specification for updated i30 N

Hyundai has revealed pricing for the i30 N hot hatchback’s mid-life refresh, which sees an increased power output and an automatic gearbox option for the first time.

When the i30 N first burst onto the scene in 2018 as the firm’s first true performance car, it shocked the industry by quickly establishing itself as one of the best in the business. However, rivals have since seen updates, so this mid-life refresh is designed to close the gap once more.

The 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine remains the same, but it has been given a small 5bhp boost, bringing the total output to 276bhp. Meanwhile, torque has been increased by 39Nm to 392Nm.

This is still fed to the front wheels, but now there’s the choice of an eight-speed automatic transmission in addition to the existing six-speed manual.

Styling-wise not much has changed from the outgoing car, but there are new LED headlights with a V-shaped daytime running light and a wider front grille that is said to improve engine cooling. Hatchback models have been given a tweaked rear end design, but the Fastback remains unchanged.

There are also new 19-inch alloy wheels that are 14.4kg lighter than the outgoing model’s, with Pirelli P-Zero tyres and housing N-specific red brake callipers.

Inside there’s a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with the latest navigation package, as well as giving access to the Performance Driving Data System, which lets drivers access data from track driving to see areas for improvement.

Meanwhile, new sports seats with a premium leather and Alcantara upholstery have also been fitted, saving about 2kg compared with the standard set.

While the old car was introduced with an entry level spec with less power and kit, this version is only available in the higher Performance trim. Prices start at £33,745 for the manual hatchback, rising to £35,695 for the automatic. The Fastback starts at £34,495 for the manual and £36,445 for the automatic.