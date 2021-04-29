Friday, April 30th 2021 Show Links
The new Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45 costs from £39,980 and goes on sale this week

By Press Association
April 29 2021
Volkswagen has confirmed that order books are now open for the special edition Golf GTI Clubsport 45.

Prices for the UK market have been revealed to start from £39,980, about £2,700 pricier than the regular Clubsport.

The Clubsport 45 gets the same engine upgrades that the regular GTI Clubsport gets over the standard GTI, with over 50bhp more power for a total of 296bhp and 400Nm of torque, while the top speed limiter is removed on the 45 version, making it capable of 166mph.

The result is a 0-60mph sprint time of 5.4 seconds, while the fuel economy drops slightly to 37.7mpg.

It also gets an Akrapovic titanium exhaust which weighs less than the standard item and has a rowdier sound, while 19-inch alloy wheels give it a more aggressive look. This particular model also gets 45 badges on the side sill panels.

As this is the flagship of the GTI range, standard equipment is extensive, including a 10.25-inch high resolution digital instrument display, LED Matrix headlights, and adaptive cruise control.

On the outside it gets Clubsport bumpers and a rear spoiler that contribute to improved aerodynamics rather than purely being aesthetic.

Lisa Hartley, Golf product manager at Volkswagen UK, said: “The Golf GTI Clubsport 45 celebrates 45 years of the Golf GTI in style. It’s the latest in a long line of GTI anniversary special editions, and offers a greater level of dynamic engagement and agility than ever before.”