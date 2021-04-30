Nissan reveals pricing and trim levels for third-generation Qashqai

The new Nissan Qashqai has gone on sale in the UK with prices starting from £23,535.

The crossover has been a huge sales hit for the Japanese brand, and 2021 marks the introduction of the new third-generation.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the summer, with those keen to be the first in the new car still able to order the highly specified Premiere Edition, which comes with a 1.3-litre petrol engine and starts at £29,275 with a manual gearbox or £31,795 for the automatic.

(Nissan)

This model gets a nine-inch infotainment screen, 12-inch instrument display and 10.8-inch head-up display, as well as ProPilot part-autonomous driving capabilities, LED Matrix headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels and more.

On the regular Qashqai range, there are five trim levels called Visia, Acenta Premium, N-Connecta, Tekna, and Tekna+. Each uses a 1.3-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine with two power output options, as well as four-wheel-drive for higher-spec trims.

Prices start at £23,535 for the Visia, which has two-wheel-drive and a 138bhp output. Step up to the Acenta Premium trim and prices start at £26,135 for this engine, £26,855 for the 156bhp model with a manual, or £28,455 with the automatic.

Mid-spec N-Connecta models are available from £28,305, and are the first to be offered with four-wheel-drive. These models are only available with the automatic gearbox and higher-powered engine, and cost from £32,335.

Tekna models start at £30,845, while the top-spec Tekna+ starts at £34,175 – though it’s only available with the 156bhp engine.

Andrew Humberstone, managing director of Nissan GB, said: “The Nissan Qashqai has been the best-seller in its class since 2007, and for good reason. Now with the arrival of the third generation model, Nissan is setting a new crossover standard for distinctive design, dynamic handling and advanced technologies, all at an accessible and attractive price point.”