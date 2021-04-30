Cupra announces expansion of Formentor and Leon Estate line-ups

Cupra’s model expansion is continuing at a rapid pace with the announcement of new powertrains for the Formentor and the most potent version of the Leon Estate yet.

For the Formentor, there’s a new plug-in hybrid option that reduces the entry price for electrified models to £35,770. The 201bhp unit is also the most efficient model in the range, registering 235mpg on the combined cycle and CO2 emissions of 27g/km.

(Cupra)

Its low CO2 emissions contribute to its low benefit-in-kind rate of just 11 per cent, making it attractive to company car buyers, while Cupra says it’s capable of driving up to 37 miles on electric power alone.

Additionally, the Formentor gets two new versions of the 2.0-litre petrol. The first is available in the entry level V1 and V2 trims and has 187bhp, all-wheel-drive and an automatic gearbox, while the second is a front-wheel-drive automatic with 242bhp on the higher VZ1 trim. These models start at £32,000 and £34,155 respectively.

Standard equipment on the Formentor includes 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, a digital instrument display, 12-inch navigation system, adaptive cruise control and more.

(Cupra)

The Cupra Leon Estate, meanwhile, gets its most potent version to date in the form of a 2.0-litre petrol engine that makes 306bhp and 400Nm of torque. This model uses an automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive and is only available on the high-spec VZ2 and VZ3 trims.

Prices start at £38,475 and £40,535 respectively, and are available to configure online or at one of Cupra’s 58 UK dealerships now, alongside the new Formentor models.