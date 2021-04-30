UK orders open for lower-priced plug-in hybrid Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen has introduced a new lower-priced plug-in hybrid version of the Golf, which is aimed at company car buyers.

The eHybrid Style model brings down the price of the Golf’s hybrid offerings, which it is hoping will make it more widely accessible to both fleet and private buyers. The former will be particularly interested in its seven per cent benefit-in-kind rate.

(VW)

Priced from £32,995 – a decent chunk less expensive than the £36,010 GTE – it uses a 1.4-litre petrol engine with an electric motor that’s powered by a battery that can provide up to 44 miles of electric-only range,

It has a power output of 201bhp and 350Nm of torque and can go from 0-60mph in 7.4 seconds, but more relevant to fleet buyers in particular is its fuel economy of 235mpg and CO2 emissions of just 21g/km.

Standard equipment on the eHybrid Style includes digital instruments, satellite navigation, leather steering wheel, sports seats and adaptive cruise control. On the outside, it benefits from LED headlights and taillights, as well as 16-inch alloy wheels.

(VW)

Commenting on the new Golf eHybrid, Volkswagen UK’s head of fleet Nick O’Neill said: “The Volkswagen Golf has always been a staple of the UK fleet sector and now, with the arrival of this exciting new plug-in hybrid option, I am sure we will see more companies taking the decision to add our exceptional new car to their fleets.”

As is typical of electrified models, the hybrid Golf commands quite the premium over combustion-engined models. The hatchback’s range starts at £23,360 in Life trim with a 1.0-litre petrol engine and manual gearbox. Mid-spec Style trims, on which the eHybrid is based, start at £25,550 with a 1.5-litre petrol engine.