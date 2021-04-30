Kia reveals UK pricing and specification for stylish EV6

Kia has confirmed that its new electric EV6 will cost from £40,895 when it goes on sale in the UK later this year.

The striking crossover is the first car to be built on Kia’s new electric vehicle platform.

Every UK model gets the larger 77.4kWh battery pack that’s capable of up to 316 miles between charges, while ultra-fast charging capabilities can top the battery up from 10-80 per cent in less than 20 minutes.

The entry level model comes with rear-wheel-drive with a 226bhp electric motor. Standard equipment includes 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and tail lights, vegan leather upholstery, heated front seats and steering wheel, air conditioning and parking sensors.

Step up to the GT-Line and prices start at £43,895 for the rear-wheel-drive, while an all-wheel-drive option with a dual motor setup that makes 321bhp is available from £47,395. Extra equipment includes a different wheel design, suede and vegan leather upholstery, ‘premium relaxation seats’, dual LED headlamps and a wireless smartphone charger.

The GT-Line S starts at £48,395 in rear-wheel-drive form and £51,895 with all-wheel-drive. It gets 20-inch alloy wheels, ventilated and heated front seats, heated outer rear seats, a panoramic sunroof, Meridian audio system, adaptive cruise control and an augmented reality head-up display.

(Kia)

Finally there’s the top-spec GT, which will only be available in all-wheel-drive. It doesn’t go on sale until 2022 so doesn’t have a price yet, but Kia says it will have a unique exterior styling package, 21-inch alloy wheels and bucket seats trimmed in suede. Electronically controlled suspension and an electronic limited-slip differential both hint at the fact this could be a seriously sporty model.

Prospective buyers can currently register their interest in a Kia EV6 during a ‘pre-registration’ window that’s open until 23:59 on April 30. The South Korean firm says around 1,250 UK customers have already done so. First deliveries are expected in October 2021.