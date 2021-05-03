One-of-nine Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Electric Drive goes up for sale for over £900,000

Rare supercars regularly go under the hammer at auction houses, but even by those high standards, this Mercedes-Benz is an excitingly niche model.

The regular SLS AMG had a large V8 under that long bonnet, but back when electric vehicles were first starting to interest the industry, Mercedes revealed a zero-emission version of its gorgeous supercar at the 2012 Paris Motor Show.

(Dirk de Jager ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s)

The German firm had planned to make 100, but in the end just nine left the factory, making this an incredibly rare car, with opportunities to own one few and far between.

Power comes from four electric motors, one at each wheel, giving it four-wheel-drive. The total output is 740bhp and 1000Nm of torque, while the lithium-ion battery has a range of about 155 miles.

It can complete the 0-60mph sprint in 3.7 seconds, just 0.3 seconds slower than the hardcore SLS AMG Black Series, despite weighing 560kg more than the regular car.

(Dirk de Jager ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s)

This particular model was delivered new to Switzerland but currently resides in the Netherlands. It has just under 2,400 miles on the odometer, and comes with a file of service invoices from Mercedes-Benz. It’s also finished in the stand-out Green Electric launch paint, making it really stand out from the crowd.

This example is being sold through RM Sotheby’s and has a €1,050,000 (£912,000) asking price.