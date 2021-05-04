Polestar 2 drivers now able to unlock car with their phones

Polestar has updated its 2 electric saloon with a series of over-the-air updates, allowing owners to open, start and close the vehicle via their smartphone for the first time.

The new software is designed to give drivers the option to supplement their traditional key fob with their connected smartphone.

A total of 18 Bluetooth sensors dotted around the Polestar 2 ‘talk’ with the owner’s connected smartphone in order to ensure the highest level of security. These sensors detect the approach of a paired phone and when within an arm’s length can pinpoint the position of the device. If detected, it’ll allow the doors, tailgate or charging port lock button to be opened or activated.

Starting the car requires the smartphone to be located within the car itself in order to protect against unintentional starting.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said: “The Polestar Digital Key is one of our most anticipated features because the convenience of not having to carry a physical key is invaluable.”

“Being able to use your phone as the key makes sense especially in an age where our phones take care of most of our daily needs already, and it’s the one device you always carry with you.”

The update app can be used to show the car’s battery charge level

The digital key itself resides within a dedicated Polestar app on the phone and, according to the Swedish firm, has proved to be safer than a traditional key fob following extensive testing.

In addition, the smartphone ‘key’ can’t be targeted by thieves using so-called ‘relay’ attacks as it doesn’t operate on a radio frequency. The encrypted Bluetooth signal is entirely reliant on the paired device being within physical range of the sensors instead.

Further updates to the Polestar app now give greater functionality, with battery status available to view on the owner’s phone, while remote climate start and remote locking have been added too.

Polestar 2 owners will be offered the updated app automatically, while those who have yet to download it can access it via both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.