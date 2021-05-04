Genesis makes European debut

Genesis has launched in Europe, with the South Korean firm set to introduce a range of new vehicles to market this summer.

The firm’s G80 saloon and GV80 SUV will be the first cars to hit the road, followed by the G70 and GV70. Genesis also has plans to introduce three electric cars within its first year.

Despite being in existence for five years, this is the first time that Genesis – which is owned by Hyundai – has had a presence in Europe, having launched first in its native South Korea before arriving in America, Canada, Russia, the Middle East and Australia.

In Europe, cars will be sold both online and via dedicated ‘Studios’, the first of which are set to open in London, Munich and Zurich.

Genesis will also be employing ‘Personal Assistants’, who will manage every aspect of the buying and ownership experience. In addition, the firm will be following a ‘we come to you’ ethos, providing home or office delivery and collection, which, it says, will ‘remove the need to visit a ‘dealer’ ever again’.

Good morning Europe! A bright spring day here in Frankfurt as we prepare to share our launch news. You will soon find regular updates at our newly launched media center https://t.co/BQY5bmQodv #itsabouttime pic.twitter.com/rY8kDMqN2a — Genesis Europe Comms (@genesis_eu_pr) May 4, 2021

A five-year care plan will also be included and will incorporate warranty and servicing alongside roadside assistance and a courtesy car.

Jaehoon (Jay) Chang, global head of Genesis, said: “Over the past five years, our customers around the world have come to recognise our commitment to exceptional design, product quality and an authentic and mindful brand experience throughout the entire ownership journey.

“We believe now is the right time for the next chapter in our brand history. We are excited to bring our brand identity and distinct luxury vehicles to Europe.”

The G80 is a large saloon available with a range of engine choices

At launch, the G80 and GV80 will be available, with the pair sharing double-lined Quad lamps and a ‘crest grille’. Tuned to European roads at the firm’s European development facility, both cars have covered thousands of miles to ensure that they can deal with the UK’s roads and have also been tested at Germany’s famous Nurburgring.

A range of four- and six-cylinder engines will power the two cars, while an electric version of the G80 will hit the road later on too. Further pricing and specifications are expected to be announced over the next few weeks.