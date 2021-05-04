The best small estate cars on sale today

For many people, practicality comes out on top when it comes to requirements for a new car. Often an SUV is a way of finding this much-needed spaciousness, but with this comes a vehicle with a larger footprint and that might be, for many drivers, a no-go.

So if you want more spaciousness from a car that won’t feel too unwieldy to pilot, what do you go for? A small estate car could be the ideal option and, fortunately, there are plenty of good options on sale today. Let’s take a look at some of the best.

Mini Clubman

The Clubman features side opening rear doors

Mini’s quirky Clubman has been a firm favourite with those who like a little more style from their compact estate car for some time. The clever hinged rear doors remain present and correct on the most recent model, giving access to a well-sized boot.

The cabin is a classy and well-made affair, too, while a range of petrol and diesel engines ensures there’s a powertrain for all buyers.

Skoda Octavia Estate

(Skoda)

Skoda has a fearsome reputation for creating well-made and good-value estate cars and the Octavia represents an extension of this. The latest variations might be packed with tech, but its generous boot and sturdy cabin ensure it ticks all of the boxes.

There’s a punchy vRS option too, while a new plug-in hybrid variant is a good option for those who want to reduce their running costs.

Volkswagen Golf Estate

(VW)

Volkswagen’s latest eighth-generation Golf is the most tech-focused we’ve ever seen, with a large central touchscreen and a distinct lack of buttons helping to give the cabin of this ever-popular option a particularly futuristic feel.

A new Estate option is there for those drivers who need a little more boot space from their Golf, too.

Peugeot 308 SW

The Peugeot 308 SW has more space to offer than the standard hatch

The 308 is an ever-popular model in Peugeot’s range of classily-styled cars. Though a new version has just been unveiled – and an estate version will no doubt follow on soon – the previous generation 308 SW is still available to buy and could make for an excellent purchase.

You’ll no doubt be able to get a good deal on this run-out model, netting you a smartly finished compact estate that’s also good to drive.

Ford Focus Estate

The latest Focus ST isn’t as cheap as the old one, but it’s miles better to drive. (Ford)

The Ford Focus is the bread and butter of driving in the UK, proving popular with drivers up and down the country as a result of its well-finished cabin, high level of standard equipment and surprisingly sprightly driving style.

An Estate version boosts the practicality of the Focus further while also giving the car a sleeker, more agile look. A punchy ST model – available with either petrol or diesel engines – can be specified in Estate form too.

MG 5

The MG5 feels refined when on the move

If you fancy taking a slightly different tack, then the MG 5 could be the compact estate car for you. In fact, it’s the only electric estate car on sale in the UK at the moment, meaning that it has a unique space in the market.

It brings a 214-mile range and a well-sized boot, as well a wide range of standard equipment.