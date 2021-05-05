New Skoda Fabia arrives with fresh look and more space

Skoda’s fourth-generation Fabia has been revealed, bringing a range of enhancements which help to make it ‘the most spacious car within its segment’ according to the Czech firm.

It’s now underpinned by Volkswagen Group’s MQB-A0 platform, which sees the Fabia swell by 11cm to 4,108mm in length. This, in turn, means that it can offer 50 litres more boot space than before – rising to 380 litres from a previous 330 – while a longer wheelbase means there’s more space for passengers, too. In fact, that wheelbase is now larger than that found on the first generation Octavia.

All cars now boast a free-standing infotainment display of up to 9.2 inches in size, while the Fabia can also be fitted with a 10.25-inch digital display for the first time as well. A range of premium features are available to add to the Skoda’s list of equipment, including LED ambient lighting, a leather-trimmed, heated multifunction steering wheel and shift paddles for those cars equipped with a DSG gearbox.

However, even entry-level cars boast a 6.5-inch colour touchcreen, DAB digital radio and a four-speaker sound system, among other features.

The Fabia’s boot has swelled in size

Five petrol engines will be available from launch, with power outputs ranging from 64 to 148bhp. Four of the five engines when coupled with an optional 50-litre fuel tank can, according to Skoda, return up to 560 miles from a single fill-up.

Range-topping cars get a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine linked to a seven-speed DSG gearbox, while there’s the option of a five-speed or six-speed manual across the rest of the engine line-up.

A more premium cabin brings a large freestanding touchscreen

Several high-end safety assistance features, such as adaptive cruise control, lane assist and blind-spot detect can all be added to the Fabia’s list of safety equipment. Up to nine airbags can be found in the Fabia’s cabin, too.

The new Fabia is expected to go on sale in the UK next year, with prices and specifications revealed closer to that time.