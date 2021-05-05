These were the best-selling cars in April

April saw a huge increase in car sales compared with the previous month, though figures still fell below the 10-year average. In total, 141,583 cars were registered during the month, according to figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), dwarfing the 4,321 vehicles registered in the same month in 2020 as dealers were forced to close as a result of coronavirus restrictions.

April’s most popular cars were some firm favourites which make an appearance each month, though it represented a bumper month for Ford, with three of the Blue Oval’s cars making an appearance in the top 10. Let’s take a look at how the best-sellers list stacked up.

Vauxhall Corsa – 3,968

(Vauxhall)

It’s not much of a surprise to see the Vauxhall Corsa at the top of April’s best-seller list; it’s a commonly-found name here each month, owing to its excellent value for money and fresh new look.

While petrol and diesel engines remain firm favourites an electric version is really starting to find its feet, too.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class – 3,270

(Mercedes-Benz)

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class soared to second place in April, with this premium hatchback’s stylish good looks and innovative cabin finding favour with many drivers during the month. A new plug-in hybrid version has done wonders for the A-Class’s eco-credentials, too.

Despite being on sale for some time now, the A-Class’s popularity appears to be showing little sign of diminishing.

Ford Fiesta – 3,261

(Ford)

Much like the Vauxhall Corsa, Ford’s Fiesta is a true household name here in the UK, standing for wallet-friendly motoring and surprisingly good practicality. It’s also one of the best-driving cars in the segment, with sharp, nimble handling and a range of peppy engines.

Mild-hybrid assistance has been applied to many engines in order to boost efficiency, while an ST version remains a firm favourite with enthusiasts.

Ford Puma – 3,036

(Ford)

The Puma has proved to be a success story for Ford. Based on the Fiesta’s platform but delivering a boosted ride height and chunky looks, the Puma has really hit the crossover brief.

It’s available with the same range of efficient yet punchy engines that you’ll find in the Fiesta, while an ST version brings added performance too.

Volkswagen Golf – 2,902

The latest eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf is more technology-laden than ever before, with a distinctly button-free cabin now dominated by screens and displays. The Golf line-up has expanded considerably over recent months, with GTI, GTE and GTD models added.

It’s just as practical as you’d expect a Golf to be, while a new Estate version has given an option to those who need even more space.

Ford Focus – 2,756

(Ford)

Yet another family-favourite Ford, the Focus continues to be a solid contender in the top 10 best sellers. It’s practical and spacious, with a decent boot and a cabin that has been crafted from hard-wearing yet good-feeling materials.

A hot ST version has the performance end of things taken care of, with a punchy engine and well-sorted chassis.

Audi A3 – 2,665

The TFSI e will deliver up to 37 miles of electric-only range

Audi’s latest A3 sits on the same platform as the Volkswagen Golf, allowing it to bring similar levels of spaciousness. The fit-and-finish is what you’d expect from an Audi, too, with plenty of high-end materials used throughout the cabin.

There are a variety of clean and efficient engines available with the A3, too, as well as a new plug-in hybrid variant.

Kia Sportage – 2,570

A new specification has been added to the Sportage range

Kia’s Sportage SUV continues to be popular, despite being on sale for some time now. With a practical and comfortable cabin, it’s a great option for long-distance drivers, while mild-hybrid assistance has helped to increase efficiency further.

It comes with Kia’s excellent seven-year warranty, too, bringing hassle-free motoring for many miles.

Volkswagen Polo – 2,562

(VW)

The Volkswagen Polo continued to be a hit with many drivers during April, who snapped up the pint-sized hatchback for its solid build quality and impressive refinement. It’s available with all manner of customisation options, too, giving buyers the option to make their car ‘theirs’.

Inside, the Polo delivers far more in the way of spaciousness than you’d think, with a decent boot and adequate rear-seat legroom. An updated version, due to be introduced this month, will no doubt boost sales further.

Ford Kuga – 2,432

(Ford)

In tenth place comes the Ford Kuga. The largest of the firm’s SUVs, the Kuga has proved to be a hit with families who appreciate its neat styling, robust cabin and spacious boot.

A new plug-in hybrid has been added to the Kuga’s list of powertrains, too, bringing lower emissions and improved fuel efficiency.