The new hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai is considerably less expensive than its predecessor

Toyota has confirmed the new Toyota Mirai will start at £49,995, a 24 per cent reduction on the old model.
This price is for the hydrogen-fuelled car’s entry-level Design trim, which also comes in at £435 per month excluding VAT on business contract hire.
The standard specification includes 19-inch silver alloy wheels, satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a 14-speaker JBL sound system, heated front seats and Toyota Safety Sense.
Upgrade to the Design Plus Pack, and you get synthetic leather seats, a panoramic view monitor and blind spot monitor. Prices start at £53,995 or £450 per month (ex. VAT) on business contract hire.
Meanwhile, the top-spec Design Premium Pack massively upgrades the specification, with 20-inch alloy wheels, semi-aniline leather, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, digital rear-view mirror and panoramic roof. The price jumps considerably for this trim, starting at £64,995 or £609 per month (ex VAT).
The second-generation Toyota Mirai uses a new hydrogen fuel cell powertrain that the Japanese firm says weighs almost half that of its predecessor. The model uses Toyota’s GA-L platform which also underpins the luxury Lexus LC and LS models, which the firm says improves aerodynamics, dynamic performance and packaging. Meanwhile, a third fuel tank increases the driving range from 300 to 400 miles.
UK orders have now opened, with reservations being taken ahead of the first deliveries later this year.
