Ferrari 812 Competizione and 812 Competizione A unveiled

Ferrari has revealed a pair of V12-powered limited-edition special series cars in the form of the 812 Competizione and 812 Competizione A.

Both cars are based on the firm’s existing 812 Superfast, but bring a range of enhancements to ensure that they deliver even more performance and excitement.

Both cars use a 6.5-litre V12 engine as found in the Superfast, but maximum revs now stand at 9,500rpm – an extra 500rpm over the standard car. Titanium con-rods are 40 per cent lighter than standard steel versions, while the piston pins have been given a diamond-like carbon coating to ensure minimal resistance. A crankshaft has also been rebalanced.

The 812 Competizione A is a targa-style drop-top

The cylinder heads have been completely redesigned, while the intake system has also been given a thorough overhaul to ensure that the engine can breathe properly. As a result, the Competizione models will crack 0-60mph in under 2.85 seconds before carrying on to a top speed of 211mph.

Whereas the Superfast’s engine air intakes are located on either side of the front grille, those on the Competizione are positioned into a central air duct, helping to reduce weight.

The Competizione is powered by a V12 engine

The front end of the car uses a passive mobile aero system as found on the regular Superfast, which opens at 155mph to increase aerodynamic efficiency. At the rear, the diffuser extends across the full width of the car. In total, this redesigned diffuser brings a 25 per cent increase in downforce compared with the Superfast.

A new bonnet has been fitted which features a transverse groove, within which sits a carbon-fibre blade.

The interior is much the same as that found in the standard Superfast

The drop-top Competizione A uses a bridge element between the rear flying buttresses. It allows the air to be better directed towards the rear spoiler, resulting in no loss of downforce over the hard-top Competizione.

Inside, both Competizione models follow the same theme as the Superfast, though a gate-style gear selector has been included – a first for a V12 Ferrari.

Prices for the Competizione and Competizione A have yet to be announced but expect a significant increase on the £260,908 asking price for an 812 Superfast.