Cupra introduces 242bhp petrol engine to Leon hatchback range

Cupra has lowered the price of entry to its sporty Leon hatchback model with the introduction of a new petrol engine.

The 2.0-litre unit has a power output of 242bhp and makes 370Nm of torque, powering the car from 0-60mph in 6.4 seconds before heading onto an electronically limited top speed of 155mph.

The model has been introduced to make the hatchback more affordable, with prices starting from £31,460. However, it’s still well-equipped, using the firm’s VZ1 and VZ2 trims, with the latter starting at £32,695.

The VZ1 trim has 18-inch machined black and silver alloy wheels, black brake callipers, a flat-bottomed perforated leather steering wheel, sports bucket seats and Cupra’s usual chrome and copper detailing.

It also retains the firm’s sporty styling packages, and gets a rear diffuser with quad-exit exhaust pipes.

There’s plenty of standard equipment too, with a digital cockpit, 10-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, three-zone climate control, cruise control, keyless entry and more.

Upgrading to the VZ2 trim adds 19-inch alloy wheels and a sportier styling package, as well as drive modes that can sharpen up the driving characteristics.

The new 242bhp Cupra Leon is available to order now.