Renault aims to be ‘greenest brand in Europe’ by 2030

Renault claims that it will become the ‘greenest brand in Europe’ by 2030, ensuring that nine out of 10 cars it sells will use an electrified powertrain.

Announced today by CEO Luca de Meo, the pledge forms part of the firm’s wide ‘Renaultution’ strategy which aims to reinvigorate the brand.

The push for a greener, more sustainable future ties in with Renault’s ‘nouvelle vague’ – or ‘new wave’ – focus, bringing technology and clean energy to the forefront of how the French firm operates. It includes a Renault ‘Re-Factory’, which will act as Europe’s first circular-economy hub. Here, up to 120,000 vehicles – including EVs – can be recycled or upcycled each year, with nearly 80 per cent of recycled materials used in new batteries.

#RenaultTalk | Moving from volume to value while bringing modernity is at the heart of our #Renaulution strategic plan✨. Today we want to go further, let's find out what the #NouvelleVague means for the Renault brand! 🔽More info: https://t.co/gFhdeDwEIH pic.twitter.com/1I3OmZFZh5 — Renault Group (@renaultgroup) May 6, 2021

Renault plans to become ‘the world’s best automotive manufacturer when it comes to the percentage of recycled materials in new vehicles’ by 2030, too.

In addition, Renault will be bringing together 2,000 engineers from five companies that will collaborate on mobility solutions for cities and communities, joining their collective knowledge of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data processing, software and microelectronics.

#StoryTime | After powering #EVs, batteries can have a 2nd life! From pizza delivery scooter to food truck 🚚, the possibilities are many! Our brand #Mobilize has partnered with the startup Green-Vision to develop ideas for 2nd life batteries⚡️Read more: https://t.co/GU12WEYQAu pic.twitter.com/8R010HFarm — Renault Group (@renaultgroup) May 6, 2021

De Meo said during a conference today: “The success of the group’s turnaround depends heavily on our ability to reposition the brand on the new value chain of sustainable mobility.

“Modernity is about anticipating what customers really value and expect from mobility.”

Renault is currently underway with plans to electrify much of its line-up, with hybrid and mild hybrid powertrains being incorporated into many of its mainstream models. In addition, it still has the popular Zoe EV, which is likely to be joined by an electric version of its new Megane later this year.