Subaru reveals new Outback model will start at £33,995

The new Subaru Outback will cost from £33,995 when it goes on sale on May 27.

The Japanese firm says this is the ‘safest Outback ever built’ thanks to an array of ‘world-class, advanced safety technologies’.

For example, standard across the range is Subaru’s EyeSight technology, which uses advanced cameras to provide collision avoidance, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and pre-collision braking.

New to the Outback is a driver monitoring system, which can alert the driver when it senses they are fatigued, as well as automatic braking to avoid collisions while reversing.

Under the bonnet sits the traditional boxer engine. This 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine is said to have been 90 per cent redesigned, and is combined with a CVT gearbox and permanent symmetrical all-wheel-drive.

The interior space has been increased to appeal to those with active lifestyles, with the windows and windscreen moved outwards to maximise the cabin, while the car is now longer to help increase cargo space to 522 litres.

The interior has also received an extensive redesign, with a new 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation and voice control.

An improved engine and enhanced driver modes make the new Outback more capable off-road, too, as well as the 213mm ground clearance. For those who like to tow, it has a 2,000kg braked or 750kg unbraked towing capacity.

Prices start at £33,995 for the Limited trim, and increase to £37,995 for the Field and £39,495 for the Touring.