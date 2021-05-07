New Hyundai Ioniq 5 to start from £36,995

Hyundai has announced pricing and specifications for its newest electric model, the Ioniq 5.

Priced from £36,995, the Ioniq 5 is the first model in Hyundai’s EV-exclusive brand and arrives with the choice of either a 58kWh or larger 73kWh battery in either rear- or all-wheel-drive layouts.

Bringing a range of up to 300 miles – or 287 miles in all-wheel-drive versions – the Ioniq 5 incorporates 800-volt charging as standard, which will allow for an 80 per cent charge to be achieved in just 18 minutes via a 350kW rapid charger. Smaller battery versions return a range of up to 240 miles, too.

Three specifications will be available from launch – SE Connect, Premium and Ultimate. SE Connect cars get 19-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a range of driver assistance systems including highway drive assist, intelligent speed limit assist and lane keep assist.

Move up to Premium trim – priced from £39,295 – and you’ll find an electric driver’s seat added alongside dual LED projector headlamps, a power tailgate and chrome side mouldings – among other features. Premium cars can also be fitted with an optional Vehicle 2 Load pack, which allows drivers to charge high-powered electric equipment, consumer electronics or even other EVs via a 3.6kW supply.

The Ioniq 5 can be charged to 80 per cent in as little as 18 minutes

Finally, Ultimate Ioniq 5 models boast leather seat coverings, solar and privacy glass, ventilated front seats and heated rear seats. As well as a Bose premium sound system, these cars also get a head-up display with augmented reality and the Vehicle 2 Load feature as standard. Prices for Premium-grade cars start from £42,295.