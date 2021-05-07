Genesis hints towards upcoming estate model

Genesis has teased a new shooting brake-style model, following on from the announcement that the Korean brand would start selling cars in Europe this summer.

The camouflaged vehicle is likely to be an estate version of the firm’s G70, which will rival the likes of the BMW 3 Series Touring and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Estate in the compact estate segment.

The front end features large alloy wheels

It’ll follow on from the G80 saloon and GV80 SUV which will launch this summer, arriving shortly after the G70 and GV70. The cropped images show a vehicle with a sharply raked roofline, tapering into a boot which is highlighted by split rear lights. A small rear spoiler is also visible.

Large black-coloured alloy wheels sit in the arches, while up front there appear to be small vent-style accents.

What a week! It’s Friday, the weekend is calling, but we ain’t done yet… Say hello to the newest member of the Genesis family. 👋🏻 More news soon. #GenesisEurope pic.twitter.com/EwIag6tZBp — Genesis Europe Comms (@genesis_eu_pr) May 7, 2021

The standard G70 has already been on sale in other markets since 2017 but received a facelift last year. It’s likely that this Shooting Brake version will benefit from the same styling upgrades.

Hyundai-owned Genesis has already been in existence for five years, selling cars in South Korea, America, Canada, Russia, the Middle East and Australia. However, this summer represents the first time that the luxury firm has made a foray into Europe.

It’ll sell cars here both online and via dedicated ‘Studios’ – the first of which are set to open in London, Munich and Zurich soon.