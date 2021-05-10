The Toyota GR Super Sport hypercar could have close to 1,000bhp

The new Toyota GR Super Sport hypercar could make up to 1,000bhp when it goes on sale next year, according to reports.

It was originally slated to be the production version of the firm’s Le Mans Hypercar racer, with regulations requiring competitors to base their race cars on production models.

However, despite the rules being relaxed to allow bespoke racers, Toyota is still planning to build a road-going version.

(Toyota)

Car magazine Autocar says that although it will be based on the Hypercar racer, it will use the powertrains and mechanicals from the previous LMP1 competition car, called TS050 Hybrid.

That means it will use a twin-turbo V6 engine with a ‘Toyota Racing System’ hybrid, originally targeting the 986bhp output of the Hypercar regulations. Those rules have now changed so there’s a maximum power output of 670bhp, which prompted Toyota to switch the race car’s engine to a 3.0-litre V6 hybrid.

However, Autocar says that the Japanese firm wants to stick to the original power output for the road car – and potentially even exceed it using a triple motor electric drive system.

The Super Sport will be the flagship model in Toyota’s GR range, named after its motorsport division, Gazoo Racing. Other cars in this range include the GR Yaris, GR Supra and GR86.

It’s likely that the road car will closely follow the styling of the race car, with a prototype model tested at the Le Mans 24 hour race last year. Although that was a convertible, it’s expected that the final version will be a coupe.