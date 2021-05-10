Seat introduces new autonomous robots at Barcelona factory

Seat has set a pair of autonomous robots to work at its Barcelona factory.

The autonomous mobile roots – also known as EffiBOTs – work autonomously yet collaboratively with the existing workforce at the Spanish firm’s Martorelli factory, helping with tasks such as moving components around the facility.

Each robot can carry up to 250 kilos and pull as much as 500 kilos, easing the strain of carrying heavier loads from workers. Two of the robots have been introduced as part of an experimental phase which could see the number of EffiBOTs increased in the future.

The robots can be programmed for different routes and tasks

Each one constantly processes 360-degree readings of their surroundings, ensuring that they can navigate around people or objects.

Seat has introduced robots as part of its development of digital tools and solutions to make the factory’s processes more streamlined and connected.

Herbert Steiner, vice-president for production and logistics for Seat, said: “Autonomous mobile robots place us at the forefront of innovation in the automotive sector. They’re also a clear example of how robots can collaborate with employees to make their work easier. Their incorporation contributes to driving Industry 4.0 and making us more efficient, flexible, agile and competitive.”

The robot is developed by French firm Effidence, with which Seat has partnered up in order to better tailor the EffiBOTs to the unique operations at its production site.

As well as these new autonomous EffiBOTs, Seat has 20 collaborative robots used in assembly areas. These include ‘cobots’ which handle the task of applying the lettering to the firm’s Ibiza and Arona modes.