The Mercedes-Benz EQT previews a seven-seat EV coming next year

Mercedes-Benz Vans has shared the first details of its near-production-ready electric seven-seat vehicle concept.

Called EQT, it’s designed to follow on from the success of the larger EQV but in a smaller package.

Marcus Breitschwerdt, head of Mercedes-Benz Vans, said the ‘T-Class’ will be aimed at families and private buyers ‘who enjoy leisure activities and need a lot of space and maximum variability without forgoing comfort and style’.

(Mercedes-Benz)

Despite being a more practical product, the EQT retains the sleek styling touches seen across the firm’s EQ range. For example, the headlights are slim LED units and merge seamlessly into a large, curved front grille.

A minor slope in the roof and curved edges to the windows gives the van a fresh, modern look, while at the rear there’s an ultra-minimalist design with a thin, curved strip of LED lights.

Inside, the cabin is similar to modern road-going Mercedes, demonstrating how close to production the EQT really is. There’s a large drive selector, rotary dials for the climate controls, and a small tablet-like infotainment screen mounted to the dashboard.

(Mercedes-Benz)

The EQT is 4.9 metres long, 1.9m wide and 1.8m high, with sliding doors on both sides to making it easier to get in and out. There are full-sized individual seats in the third row, and three child seats can be fitted side-by-side in row two.

The production version of the EQT is scheduled to go on sale in 2022 and will sit alongside the new Citan, which is targeted more at commercial buyers.