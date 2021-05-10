Mercedes-Benz EQA range expanded with faster all-wheel-drive options

Two more models have been added to the Mercedes-Benz EQA line-up, bringing the total number on sale to three.

The firm’s smallest electric vehicle is now available with two higher-powered versions with all-wheel-drive.

Badged EQA 300 and EQA 350, they will have 225bhp and 288bhp respectively. Their peak torque figures are 390Nm and 520Nm, while their 0-60mph times are 7.7 and 6.0 seconds.

(Mercedes-Benz)

Both models have a top speed of 99mph and a battery capacity of 66.5kWh with a maximum range of up to 264 miles. The maximum charging rate is 100kW leading to a 30-minute 10-80 per cent charge time.

There are three trim levels for each, AMG Line, AMG Line Premium and AMG Line Premium Plus. The entry model gets 18-inch alloy wheels and AMG exterior styling upgrades, with prices starting at £48,495 for the 300 and £49,995 for the 350.

Stepping up to AMG Line Premium costs £3,000 and adds 19-inch alloy wheels, electrically-operated panoramic glass sunroof, keyless go, augmented reality satellite navigation system, upgraded sound system and wireless charging.

Finally, the AMG Premium Plus gets 20-inch alloy wheels, 360-degree parking camera, adjustable suspension, Burmester sound system, head-up display and electrically adjustable front seats. Prices start at £54,495 for the 300 and £55,995 for the 350.

The new models join the EQA 250, which is the least expensive version in the EQA line-up, with prices starting at £44,495.

Both new models are on sale now with deliveries expected to begin in the summer.