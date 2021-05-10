Gordon Murray Group announces £300m investment in automotive operations

The Gordon Murray Group has revealed plans to expand its automotive manufacturing and design divisions with £300m investment.

The UK-based company, founded by renowned car designer Gordon Murray, plans to invest in vehicle design, production, research and development and hiring top talent.

However, key to its success going forward will be the news that the company will open a new division called Gordon Murray Electronic, which will ‘put sharper focus on designing and engineering advanced innovative electric vehicles’.

(GMA)

As of 2030, combustion-engined vehicles can no longer be sold in the UK, with hybrids banned from 2035, making electric vehicles a booming market.

The research and development will be focused on designing ‘superlight’ frames, with an additional facility planned to produce them in Dunsfold, Surrey.

Gordon Murray, chairman of the Group, said: “While recently the global spotlight has been on Gordon Murray Automotive and the T.50 models there has been extensive progress and developments made within the wider Group.

“Today we are taking this to a new level announcing new investments, a strengthening of our leadership team, enhanced R&D, a new division and a reaffirmation of our philosophy.”

Along with the investment news, Gordon Murray Automotive provided an update on development of the T.50 supercar. The firm says prototype testing has begun and production is slated to begin in Dunsfold in 2022.

The limited-run model has caught the eye of the automotive industry thanks to its innovative fan design. The fan is mounted at the rear, runs off a small motor, and can alter the air flowing through the car to increase downforce.