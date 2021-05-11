Updates to Bentley Flying Spur bring added refinement and technology

Bentley has updated its Flying Spur with a range of enhancements which help to make it as refined and comfortable as possible.

A new onboard ioniser pushes out negatively charged particles from the air conditioning system which, according to Bentley, enhances ‘cabin air purity and customer wellness’.

Inside, the cabin now features an open-pore veneer which is available as an option. It’s finished in an ultra-thin matt lacquer which helps to protect the wood, too. When it comes to the exterior, a new Cambrian Grey exterior paint is also now available.

To maintain a hushed cabin, engineers used digital mock-ups of the vehicle to identify areas of noise entering the cabin prior to creating a physical version of the car. By doing so, they were then able to position sound-proofing material at the correct points in the car, ensuring that the interior of the Flying Spur is kept as quiet as possible when on the move.

Simon Noble, Acoustic Engineer at Bentley Motors, explains: “By using Virtual Prototyping, Bentley succeeded in what we set out to do – optimise every component of the Flying Spur firstly in the virtual world before we create physical parts. At the same time, we have reduced physical prototypes, creating the quietest in-cabin experience for our customers.

A new open-poor trim can be specified in the Flying Spur

“Virtual Prototyping means fewer prototypes have to be built, and we reduce our testing mileage. It also helps influence the design and engineering of the car at an early stage and affords significant benefits in the extensive testing phase.”

A range of technological features are now included as standard, too, such as traffic sign recognition, a hands-free boot opening system and a top-view parking camera.