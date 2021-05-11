Yamaha brings retro appeal with new XSR125

Yamaha has introduced a stylish and retro-inspired motorcycle – the XSR125.
Sitting alongside the MT-125 and R125 in the firm’s range of 125cc motorcycles, the new XSR125 features a range of throwback styling touches such as a long, flat seat, rounded fuel tank and distinctive decals.
It’s powered by a four-valve 125cc engine that meets the latest Euro 5 emissions standards. Kicking out 15bhp, the unit utilises Yamaha’s Variable Valve Actuation, which allows the engine to produce a good amount of torque at a slower pace while also ensuring decent performance at higher speeds. This means that the bike is easy to ride both around town and on the motorway, too.
The XSR125 utilises a steel frame with an aluminium swingarm, while up front you’ll find 37mm upside-down forks. The block-pattern tyres hark back to classic bikes but provide plenty of traction, too, and they’re coupled with lightweight 10-spoke alloy wheels.
A full LED headlight is housed within a retro-style circular shell, while at the rear there’s a compact LED taillight. An upright riding position makes the bike particularly user-friendly for new riders and they’ll be able to easily read key information via a circular LCD readout that features a chrome surround.
Three colours will be available when the bike arrives in the UK next month – Redline, Tech Black and Impact Yellow. Each of them receives matching painted front and rear mudguards as well as dual-stripe tank graphics and side panel logos.
Two accessory kits are available. A Racer Kit incorporates a headlight cover, front number plate and side number plate, while the Urban Kit brings a flyscreen, aluminium engine side cover and radiator side cover.
