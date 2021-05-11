The very first McLaren P1 is going up for auction

The first McLaren P1 registered to a customer is set to go under the hammer this month.

The Volcano Yellow example of the British firm’s hybrid hypercar is one of just 375 examples built.

It comes with a letter from the car’s designer, Frank Stephenson, given to its original owner, which states: “It was with great pleasure that I was there with our team to witness you driving our very first baby out into the big wide world.”

(Silverstone Auctions)

The McLaren P1 was one of what became known as the ‘Holy Trinity’ in the car world, released in 2013 around the same time as the Porsche 918 Spyder and LaFerrari. All three had petrol-electric hybrid powertrains and exceptional performance.

The McLaren made 903bhp and 900Nm of torque, with a top speed of 217mph. It can complete the 0-60mph sprint in 2.6 seconds and go from 0-124mph in 6.8. Power comes from a 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine supplemented by a single electric motor.

Gary Dunne, Silverstone Auctions sales controller, said: “The McLaren P1 was an instant icon, and we are honoured to offer this very special example in our sale next weekend.

(Silverstone Auctions)

“Significantly, it is one of just 375 and the first to be registered to a customer – this really is an unrepeatable opportunity”.

This example was delivered to a customer in the UK and has had just two owners, both from the same family. The Volcano Yellow paint job contrasts with the black leather upholstery, while it has consistently been serviced at main McLaren dealers, getting a replacement hybrid battery in 2018.

It’ll go under the hammer at Silverstone Auctions on May 22 at Stoneleigh Park, Warwickshire, with an estimate of up to £985,000.