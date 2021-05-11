Facelifted Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace revealed

Volkswagen has unveiled the revised version of its Tiguan Allspace – the stretched seven-seat version based on the firm’s best-selling SUV.

First introduced in 2017, the Tiguan Allspace offered greater practicality than the standard car – bringing a third row of seats and an 11cm-longer wheelbase. The boot is also 145 litres larger than the standard car and measures up to 1,755 litres with just two seats in position.

As part of this mid-life update, the Allspace benefits from the same changes seen on the regular Tiguan last year. Most noticeable is its redesigned front end, including a more intricate grille that also features a bold illuminated light strip. These changes also mean the updated car is 2.2cm longer than before. New Oryx White and Kings Red colours are also available, along with an additional 18-inch alloy wheel design.

A new 18-inch alloy wheel design is now available

Inside, it now features the Volkswagen Group’s latest MIB3 operating system, which introduces more additional connected services thanks to an integrated eSIM. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now available, while elsewhere the Allspace gets a revised climate control panel that is operated using new touch panels rather than rotary knobs. Harman Kardon has also developed a new sound system for the Allspace, too, which will be available as an option.

Further safety assists have also been introduced, including a new ‘Travel Assist’ feature that combines adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist – both of these are now included as standard.

The updated Allspace is 2.2cm longer than before

The engine range is set to remain similar to before, with a choice of petrol options with outputs from 148bhp to 242bhp, along with diesel versions ranging from 148bhp to 197bhp. A new ‘twin dosing’ system that combines AdBlue with a dual catalytic converter also helps to bring down nitrogen dioxide emissions by 80 per cent on the diesels, Volkswagen says. The majority of engines are also available with 4Motion all-wheel-drive, too, or come with it as standard.

Like the standard Tiguan, the updated Allspace is set to get a new range of trim levels, with Life and Elegance versions set to replace the existing Match and SEL grades, while a familiar sportier-looking R-Line trim will head up the range. Standard equipment will include 18-inch alloy wheels, an electric boot, an eight-inch touchscreen and 10.25-inch digital dial system.

Volkswagen’s latest touchscreen system now features in the Tiguan Allspace

Though the Allspace has not been especially popular in the UK next to the standard car, globally it accounts for more than half of Tiguan sales – helped by only being sold in this long-wheelbase guise in key markets such as America and China.

Prices for the updated Tiguan Allspace have yet to be announced but expect it to remain similar to the current car’s £32,740 entry price when order books open later this year.