Genesis bolsters upcoming range of cars with G70 Shooting Brake

Genesis has unveiled its new G70 Shooting Brake following the release of teaser images last week.

Based on the G70 which is already available in several markets outside of Europe, the Shooting Brake is one of a number of new models set to arrive in the UK following Genesis’ debut this summer.

Designed ‘with European customers in mind’ the Shooting Brake is the same size as the G70, measuring in at 4,685mm long, 1,850mm wide and 1,400mm tall. However, the luggage space it offers is 40 per cent larger than the saloon upon which it is based and this can be extended further by folding the rear seats down.

The rear of the car tapers off sharply

The car features a low-set ‘crest’ front grille which is mounted lower than the front lights. A single-piece glass hatch combines with a floating spoiler to give the car a sleek, dynamic appearance too.

Arriving as the fifth Genesis model in Europe, the G70 Shooting Brake will rival the likes of the BMW 3 Series Touring and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Estate in the premium compact estate car segment.

The interior features quilted leather seats

Dominique Boesch, managing director of Genesis Motor Europe, said: “We are delighted to reveal this bespoke product – tailored for our European customers – so soon after revealing news of our arrival into the region.

“The G70 Shooting Brake marries luxury and European automotive heritage with our design philosophy of Athletic Elegance. Our fifth car in Europe, the Shooting Brake will stand apart through its unique design; it is a clear statement of our commitment to the region.”

Orders for the larger G80 saloon and GV80 SUV are set to open this summer, with those for the smaller G70 and GV70 ‘urban SUV’ following shortly afterwards. It’s expected that this Shooting Brake model will be the next to go on sale after those, with prices announced closer to the time.