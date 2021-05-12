The electric Mercedes-EQ range explained

The car world is turning electric, and it seems like every car maker is doing it slightly differently. While some are simply electrifying their existing models, others are creating all-new product lines for their EVs.

Mercedes has gone the whole hog, creating a new sub-brand called Mercedes-EQ. It’s not unusual for the German firm, which has Mercedes-AMG for its performance cars and Mercedes-Maybach for its ultra luxurious models.

The naming convention is quite confusing with the EQ range, though. We’ve discussed it with Mercedes and think we’re on the same page…

Essentially, Mercedes-EQ is the sub-brand in which the EQ models sit. Each will have a three letter name starting with EQ, and will only ever be referred to by that name. For example, it will be called EQA, not Mercedes-Benz EQA or Mercedes-EQ EQA.

Still with us? Good. There are currently four EQ models on sale in the UK, with two more in the works. Here’s everything you need to know about the electric vehicle line-up.

EQA

(Mercedes-Benz)

The EQA is the smallest model in the EQ range and also the lowest-priced. The crossover is therefore likely to be the biggest-selling Mercedes EV, with prices starting at around £45,000 in the UK.

It has a range of up to 263 miles, can be charged from 10-80 per cent in 30 minutes at charge speeds of up to 100kw, and is now also offered with all-wheel-drive versions.

EQB

(Mercedes-Benz)

The seven-seat electric SUV market is relatively small, with the EQB only really rivalling the Tesla Model X in this regard.

It doesn’t go on sale until the end of the year, but when it does there will be two versions on sale. They’re expected to have power outputs of 240bhp and 290bhp, with both having all-wheel-drive and a range of around 260 miles.

EQC

(Mercedes-Benz)

The first model to join the EQ range was the EQC. This mid-sized SUV debuted the sleek, stylish looks that are now common among Mercedes’ electric models.

Prices start at about £65,000 in the UK, with the EQC capable of travelling up to 255 miles per charge. It can be topped up at up to 110kw meaning the 10-80 per cent charge time is around 40 minutes.

EQS

(Mercedes-Benz)

Just as the S-Class is Mercedes’ luxury flagship saloon, the EQS does the same in the EQ range. Pricing hasn’t been confirmed yet, but expect close to, if not exceeding six figures.

The saloon promises an incredible 400-mile range between charges, but top ups should take about half an hour. Inside, it’s an interesting blend of classic comfort seats and futuristic screens for the driver.

EQV

(Mercedes-Benz)

Large vehicles work well for EVs because there’s plenty of room for batteries, so it’s no surprise to see vans and MPVs are often among the first cars a manufacturer electrifies.

Mercedes is no different, with the electric version of the EQV offering seating for seven and being targeted at large families and fleet buyers. Prices start at £71k and it has a range of up to 213 miles.

EQT

(Mercedes-Benz)

The EQT is technically still just a prototype, but it’s being shown in near-production-ready form. It’s another MPV for the EQ line-up, offering the same people-carrying abilities as the EQV in a slightly smaller package. It’s scheduled to go on sale in 2022.