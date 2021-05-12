Range Rover Evoque range expanded with high-powered petrol option

The Range Rover Evoque range has been expanded with the addition of a high-powered, high-spec trim level.

The P300 HST uses a 296bhp, 2.0-litre petrol engine and is based on the R-Dynamic S model, getting unique interior and exterior upgrades that give off a stealthier look, inspired by the larger Range Rover Sport HST.

(Land Rover)

One aspect that makes it stand out is its Black Pack, which adds gloss black bonnet script, side vents, bonnet louvres and door mirror caps. A gloss black sliding panoramic roof, privacy glass and black 20-inch alloy wheels complete the distinctive look.

Inside, the P300 HST gets the same Suedecloth steering wheel and Ebony Suedecloth headlining used in the Sport HST, while other features include grained leather seat upholstery and a powered tailgate.

(Land Rover)

The new Evoque benefits from the latest generation of Jaguar Land Rover’s excellent Pivi Pro infotainment system, which uses twin 10-inch touchscreens for all the major controls. The HST also gets a high-quality Meridian sound system and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

The P300 engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox and the four-wheel-drive system uses Land Rover’s Terrain Response 2 system for improved off-road ability.

Prices for the regular Evoque start at £32,115, with the P300 HST starting from £50,440.