Rural roads pose ‘specific and significant risk’ to young dirvers.

More than seven out of 10 fatal crashes involving young drivers happen on rural roads, according to new figures.

Research launched by The AA Charitable Trust found that motorists aged 17-24 are also four times more likely to be killed on rural roads than on urban streets.

The study looked at data from 70,000 crashes on Britain’s roads between 2013 and 2018, revealing that the A229 in Kent and the A6076 in County Durham pose the biggest threat to young drivers.

Some 71% of fatal car crashes with a young driver behind the wheel are on rural roads, with the risk decreasing with each year of age from 17 onwards.

Edmund King, director of the trust, said: “Many young drivers and indeed parents are unaware that rural roads pose a specific and significant risk to young drivers and potentially are much more dangerous than motorways or urban roads.”

He added that the findings demonstrate that “greater education and exposure to rural roads helps alleviate the risks they pose”.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Rural roads are often narrow with blind bends, which is why it’s essential we raise awareness among young people on how to drive safely on them.

“I strongly support the AA in their work to improve the education of drivers.”

The research was conducted by analysts at transport data firm Agilysis and the Road Safety Foundation.