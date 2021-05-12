New Alpine A110 Legende GT arrives with more power and unique colour schemes

Alpine has released a new version of its limited-edition Alpine Legende GT model.

Priced from £61,655 and limited to just 300 units in Europe, the A110 Legende GT brings more power than the standard car – matching the 292bhp you get from the 1.8-litre engine in the more track-focused A110S – while also introducing a range of distinctive styling elements.

Powered through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, the uprated powertrain allows the Legende GT to manage 0-60mph in 4.1 seconds before hitting a top speed of 155mph.

The leather-trimmed bucket seats get contrast stitching

Building on the success of the previous Legende GT which was launched in 2020, the revised version is available with the choice of two design combinations. The first uses a Mercury Silver matte exterior paint, combined with black leather bucket seats finished with contrast grey stitching.

The second variant uses an Abyss Blue paint scheme, contrasted by brown leather bucket seats for a more classical look.

All models, however, benefit from pale gold Alpine badges and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, behind which sit gold brake calipers. Around the back, translucent LED rear lights help to distinguish the Legende GT from the rest of the A110 range.

Each car receives its own number

Inside, the leather used on the seats is matched by door panels trimmed in the same material, while either brown or grey stitching is used to mark the 12 o’clock point on the steering wheel. Gloss carbon fibre elements with an eye-catching copper weave are used on the centre console, dashboard visor and air vents, while a numbered plate showcases the unique build number of the vehicle.

All cars also get front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera and a premium Focal audio system.