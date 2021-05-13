Electric Mini Convertible set to arrive in 2025

Mini has confirmed that its popular Convertible model is here to stay, with a new electric version due to hit the roads in 2025.

Despite only just refreshing its drop-top, Mini had yet to confirm whether or not a replacement would come with the arrival of the next-generation Hatch in 2025.

Now, however, it has been stated that a new version will arrive alongside the regular Hatch’s release in 2025 – which will be available with the option of either petrol or electric powertrains.

Mini has already said that it plans to launch its final combustion-engined model in 2025, so it’s more than likely that a range of powertrains – both petrol and electric – will be available for the new Convertible too.

Berd Körber, head of the Mini brand, said: “The Mini Convertible has a large and particularly loyal fan base. This is also shown by the great demand for the latest, freshly updated model. We are therefore firmly convinced of the success of this vehicle concept for the future.”

Mini has already signalled intent to ensure that at least 50 per cent of its sales are electric by 2027. The firm has also said that its current drop-top takes the title as the best-selling convertible in the UK, with the latest version debuting a new look, a more technology-laden interior and a great amount of standard equipment.