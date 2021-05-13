Volkswagen expands ID.4 line-up with new battery and motor options

Volkswagen has bolstered its ID.4 electric SUV line-up, adding two new specifications which help to bring down the car’s starting price.

Now, City and Style specifications are available, with the former allowing the ID.4 to qualify for the government’s plug-in car grant and bring its starting price down to £32,150.

In addition to 1st Edition, Life, Family and Max, new Pure and Pure Performance battery and powertrain options have now been added. The former brings 146bhp and 220Nm of torque, while the latter increases this up to 168bhp and 310Nm of torque. Both, however, use the same 52kWh battery which enables a range of up to 213 miles in City specification cars, or 211 in Style models.

Both Pure and Pure Performance battery setups can add up to 137 miles of range via a 100kW charger in just 30 minutes, while a 7.2kW home charger will take around seven hours and 30 minutes to fully charge the battery.

These new trim levels sit below the existing ones in the ID.4 range. The City Pure starts from £32,150 after the government’s plug-in car grant, while the City Pure Performance is priced from £36,030. Style Pure and Style Pure Performance cost £38,150 and £39,530, respectively.

The new City specification brings LED headlights as standard, as well as 10-colour ambient lighting and a 10-inch infotainment system. A variety of assistance systems, including front assist, lane assist and adaptive cruise control are included too.

Move up to Style and you’ll find 18-inch alloy wheels added alongside IQ.Light LED matrix headlights and a front LED light strip at the front of the car. Inside, there’s three-zone climate control and keyless entry.