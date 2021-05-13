Ford launches Power Up over-the-air updates

Ford is launching a new system of over-the-air updates which will allow for innovative new features and enhancements to be wirelessly installed in its cars.

Called Power Up, the service is part of a plan which, Ford believes, will see 33 million vehicles produced globally with the ability to receive over-the-air updates by 2028.

Drivers of the firm’s Mustang Mach-e – currently its sole electric-only offering – will be the first to see the updates applied to their cars, bringing Ford Sketch, which allows for drawing and simple gaming on the car’s central screen when the vehicle is parked.

Mark Harvey, director, enterprise connectivity, Ford of Europe, said: “Software updates are common across billions of connected devices but not yet for vehicles. Ford Power-Up software updates will change that by quickly bringing it to millions of people,”

“We’ve invested in more seamless technology so updates can happen while you’re sleeping – making your next ride a better experience.”

The service will be capable of updating the ‘vast majority’ of vehicle computer modules, of which there are around 110 on higher-end models. The updates could help improve the overall ownership experience while potentially reducing the need for repair trips.

Other changes brought through the over-the-air updates include upgrades to the FordPass smartphone app, which will allow drivers to set vehicle preferences such as radio presets remotely. An enhancement to the car’s Apple CarPlay system will also allow it to display in the vehicle’s instrument cluster.