The 10 used cars with the fastest rising values revealed

The coronavirus pandemic has had a few unexpected consequences, and one of those now appears to be a boom in used car prices.

An investigation by CarDealerMag.co.uk has found that the used car market has gone ‘crazy’ since the start of the year, with some vehicles having added almost £5,000 to their value in just six months.

This has come from fewer new car sales as a result of lockdown then meaning there are fewer part exchange vehicles entering the used market. Couple this with increased demand from buyers looking to spend lockdown savings, and you have what is described as a ‘perfect storm’.

Trade auction site Motorway told CarDealerMag.co.uk that the average price of a used car on its platform is up 8.2 per cent since November, while valuations firm Cazana says forecourt prices have risen 12.1 per cent in the same period.

Motorway’s top five appreciating cars at trade price are:

VW Golf R DSG – up 35.9 per cent

Price in November 2020: £13,533

Price in May 2021: £18,388

BMW M140i – up 10 per cent

Price in November 2020: £20,583

Price in May 2021: £22,647

Volkswagen Golf GTD – up 8.7 per cent

Price in November 2020: £11,384

Price in May 2021: £12,373

Jaguar XE R-Sport – up 7.8 per cent

Price in November 2020: £11,198

Price in May 2021: £12,073

Ford Fiesta Zetec – up 7.59 per cent

Price in November 2020: £5,535

Price in May 2021: £5,955

Cazana’s top appreciating cars at retail price are:

Mercedes Benz GLE Diesel – up 6.2 per cent

Cash rise since November: £1,901

Mercedes CLS Diesel – up 5.9 per cent

Cash rise since November: £1,382

Nissan Leaf – up 5.7 per cent

Cash rise since November: £809

Kia Pro-Ceed Diesel – up 4.3 per cent

Cash rise since November: £400

Jeep Compass Diesel – up 3.6 per cent

Cash rise since November: £500