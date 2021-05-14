Going on a road trip? These could be the used cars ideal for the job

As restrictions begin to relax across the UK, it’s fair to say that lots of people will be looking forward to travelling a little further afield than they’ve become used to over the past year. Certainly, with a wealth of amazing roads and sites, Britain has a lot to offer when it comes to adventure.

So if you’re planning a road trip, which car should you go for? Fortunately, the used market is an ideal place to look – so let’s dive in and check out the best options.

Land Rover Discovery

(Land Rover UK)

If adventure is the name of the game, then few are quite as good as the Land Rover Discovery. With space for seven and a huge amount of off-road ability, the big Disco is an ideal partner for going here, there and everywhere.

Now the most recent Discovery might be a little pricey, the previous-generation car still has all of those excellent traits but with a far less cumbersome price tag. It’s a great used option.

BMW 5 Series Touring

The 5 Series is a great choice for families

Now if you’re not fancying an SUV, then a large estate car is another great fit for travelling out and about. The BMW 5 Series is one of the best out there, combining a winning driving experience with a well-made interior and good looks – regardless of which age you go for.

It’s just been refreshed, too, which means you can get a great deal on the previous-generation car. It’s packed with features and has a huge boot, too.

Jeep Wrangler

The Wrangler’s imposing looks appeal to many

For the true adventure experience, why not opt for the Jeep Wrangler. The most recent car remains quite an expensive option, which is why we’d choose the previous car. It’s still got those trademark rough-and-tough looks but won’t cost the earth.

Plus, on the odd occasion the British weather breaks and provides some sun, you can remove the doors and roof for a true open-air experience.

Skoda Fabia

In Monte Carlo guise, there’s a lot of bang for the buck with a Skoda Fabia (Skoda)

It’s not just large cars that are good adventurers – little cars can do it too. Take the Skoda Fabia, which brings one of the best ‘big car’ experiences wrapped up in a compact package. It’s cheap to run, insure and repair, so you can save some money to spend on the rest of your trip.

There are great deals to be had on the most recent Fabia, which is accompanied by an efficient range of petrol engines.

Seat Alhambra

Want a dedicated seven-seater with space for all of the family? Seat’s Alhambra has been one of the best around for a long time. Though recently discontinued, the Alhambra’s charm isn’t in the way it drives nor the way it looks, but in how downright practical it is.

This is a car that’ll swallow up luggage and provide comfortable transportation over long distances.

Mini Convertible

Mini’s Convertible brought plenty of charm

A convertible can add a whole new dimension to a road trip, bringing that wind-in-your-hair feeling as you meander your way through the countryside. The Mini Convertible has all of the retro charm you’d expect from the brand but brings a clever folding fabric hood that takes just seconds to raise or close.

And fortunately, it’s still relatively quiet when the roof is in place – which will no doubt happen a fair bit in the UK.

Jaguar XF Sportbrake

(Jaguar)

If you fancy an estate car that sits on the more compact end of the spectrum, then Jaguar’s XF Sportbrake is a great fit. It’s got a sleek, dynamic appearance and a classy interior, while a wide range of powertrains means there’s something for everyone.

A well-sized boot ensures it’ll manage to carry all of your adventure luggage, too.