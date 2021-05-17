McLaren creates one-off 720S with iconic Gulf livery

McLaren is going fully retro this week as it reveals a one-off 720S supercar wearing a paint job inspired by the iconic Gulf-liveried Formula 1 cars.

The British firm’s F1 team has also shared images of its own one-off design, which will be used at this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, celebrating the much-loved orange and blue colours.

McLaren and Gulf Oil renewed their relationship last summer, with the latter joining the team as a ‘strategic partner’, while for 2020 it is the company’s preferred lubricant supplier.

Captured at our Global Headquarters, the McLaren X Gulf livery 720 was specially designed and created for our partners at @GulfOilIntl by our McLaren Special Operations (MSO) team. pic.twitter.com/wFFckWaaFd — McLaren Automotive (@McLarenAuto) May 17, 2021

To mark the long-standing relationship while demonstrating the personalisation possibilities available at McLaren Automotive, the firm has hand-painted a Gulf 720S.

The paint process took Mclaren Special Operations staff 20 days to complete, while the orange and blue theme has been continued to the brake callipers and interior. The Gulf logo has been embroidered on the headrests and painted on the sills, too.

Mike Flewitt, chief executive officer at McLaren Automotive, said: “McLaren Automotive has firmly established itself as the pioneering supercar company within just 10 years, but the McLaren brand has a remarkable history before this and it is always great to see customers embracing famous liveries on modern McLaren supercars.”

(McLaren)

Mike Jones, chief executive officer at Gulf Oil International, added: “Gulf and McLaren have a relationship that dates back to 1968 and is one of the most successful and recognised partnerships. We’re proud to have worked closely with McLaren Special Operations to showcase the distinguished racing blue and fluro orange Gulf colourways on the 720S.”

The McLaren 720S has a twin-turbocharged V8 engine that makes 710bhp and 770Nm of torque, with the 0-60mph sprint taking just 2.9 seconds on its way to a 212mph top speed.