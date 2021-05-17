Citroen confirms e-Berlingo will cost from £29,575

Citroen has confirmed its new electric MPV has gone on sale in the UK, costing from £29,575 after the plug-in car grant (PiCG).

The e-Berlingo is available with five seats and two body sizes – M and XL – with the latter getting two additional folding seats in the third row.

Citroen says this makes it appealing to both large families as well as fleet owners, with its one per cent benefit-in-kind and exemption from London congestion and ultra-low emissions charging.

Power comes from a 134bhp electric motor and a 50kWh battery that promises a range of up to 174 miles. It’s compatible with 100kW public chargers that can top the batteries up to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.

At launch in the UK there will be two trim levels called Feel and Flair XTR. Feel models start at £29,575 for the M body size and £31,575 for the XL, both including the PiCG. These models come with 16-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, automatic headlights and automatic windscreen wipers.

Inside, there’s cloth upholstery with a folding front passenger seat, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and various safety kit.

The Flair XTR is only available with the M body, with prices starting at £32,280 after the PiCG. This has a higher specification than Feel, with 17-inch alloy wheels as well as black and orange exterior parts.

Inside, it gets fabric upholstery, 10-inch digital instrument cluster, sat nav, head-up display and a reversing camera.

The new Citroen e-Berlingo is on sale now through the online Citroen Store. All retail purchases made through the platform come with a five-year/100,000-mile warranty, while the battery has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty.