BMW showcases upcoming 2 Series undergoing final testing

BMW’s latest 2 Series has been teased going through its final dynamic trials ahead of its full debut this summer.
A coupe version of the firm’s existing 1 Series, the new 2 Series will be available in both coupe and convertible layouts with the former arriving on the market first.
Despite its heavy camouflage, the vehicle showcased in BMW’s latest set of pictures appears larger than the previous 2 Series. Much like the 1 Series, the 2 Series will also feature a striking front-end design with large interpretations of the firm’s famous kidney grilles.
However, unlike its hatchback sibling, the 2 Series is set to be rear-wheel-drive – the 1 Series uses a front-wheel-drive layout instead – though xDrive versions will bring added traction through all-wheel-drive.
BMW is promising a sportier drive thanks to ‘fascinating cornering dynamics, optimised traction in all weather and road conditions and perfectly balanced ride comfort’.
The top-of-the-line M240i xDrive variant is likely to get a significant hike in power compared with its predecessor, delivering 369bhp from its six-cylinder petrol engine – 34bhp more than the car it replaces. In addition, no manual version is set to be offered, with an eight-speed automatic the sole transmission option. A range of traditional petrol and diesel engines will be offered alongside this more performance-orientated version, too.
BMW is expected to reveal the 2 Series in full this July, with first deliveries expected before the year is out.
