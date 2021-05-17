BMW showcases upcoming 2 Series undergoing final testing

BMW’s latest 2 Series has been teased going through its final dynamic trials ahead of its full debut this summer.

A coupe version of the firm’s existing 1 Series, the new 2 Series will be available in both coupe and convertible layouts with the former arriving on the market first.

A range of petrol and diesel engines will be available for the 2 Series

Despite its heavy camouflage, the vehicle showcased in BMW’s latest set of pictures appears larger than the previous 2 Series. Much like the 1 Series, the 2 Series will also feature a striking front-end design with large interpretations of the firm’s famous kidney grilles.

However, unlike its hatchback sibling, the 2 Series is set to be rear-wheel-drive – the 1 Series uses a front-wheel-drive layout instead – though xDrive versions will bring added traction through all-wheel-drive.

The 2 Series will use a rear-wheel-drive layout

BMW is promising a sportier drive thanks to ‘fascinating cornering dynamics, optimised traction in all weather and road conditions and perfectly balanced ride comfort’.

The top-of-the-line M240i xDrive variant is likely to get a significant hike in power compared with its predecessor, delivering 369bhp from its six-cylinder petrol engine – 34bhp more than the car it replaces. In addition, no manual version is set to be offered, with an eight-speed automatic the sole transmission option. A range of traditional petrol and diesel engines will be offered alongside this more performance-orientated version, too.

BMW is expected to reveal the 2 Series in full this July, with first deliveries expected before the year is out.