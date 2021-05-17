Genesis reveals pricing for G80 and GV80

Genesis has announced pricing for its two new models arriving in the UK this summer – the G80 and GV80.

The G80 saloon will start from £37,460 while the larger GV80 SUV will cost from £56,715. Arriving as the brand’s first products in the UK, the pair form the start of an offensive from Genesis which will see the firm quickly add to its list of available models.

The GV80 saloon will be available with the option of either a 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel or 2.5-litre petrol, and there’s the option of five or seven seats too. Just two specifications will be there to choose from – Premium Line and Luxury Line – though the differences between these two trim lines have yet to be announced.

The larger GV80 looks to take advantage of the flourishing SUV segment

Much like the GV80, the G80 will be available in either Premium Line or Luxury Line specification with the option of either a 2.2-litre diesel or 2.5-litre petrol. Both will be equipped with an eight-speed automatic gearbox – no manual is available – while the more powerful petrol comes with all-wheel-drive too.

Both cars will come with Genesis’s five-year care plan, which includes warranty, servicing, roadside assistance, a courtesy car and over-the-air software updates as standard.

Dominique Boesch, Managing Director of Genesis Motor Europe, said: “The G80 and GV80 are the two flagship models that have been carefully selected to introduce the Genesis brand to our UK customers.

“Both models showcase the “Genesis difference” – customers can expect to be impressed not only by the design and safety of the vehicles; but also by our service offering which provides convenience and total peace of mind afforded by our Five-Year Care Plan.”