International Motors set to take control of Mitsubishi UK’s aftersales operations

Midlands-based automotive, property and finance firm International Motors is set to take control of Mitsubishi Motors in the UK’s aftersales business.

The pair are currently in ‘advanced discussions’ over the deal, which will see International Motors – which is currently the official UK importer for Subaru and Isuzu – integrate Mitsubishi’s aftersales department into its own parts distribution business and IT infrastructure.

It follows Mitsubishi’s announcement last year that it would be ending its car sales in the UK, remaining only as an aftersales service looking after its existing customers and vehicles.

Rob Lindley, managing director at the Colt Car Company, which owns Mitsubishi Motors, says that the move will bring the ‘best possible outcome for [Mitsubishi Motors] employees, dealers and customers’.

He added: “There is an excellent fit between the Mitsubishi Motors brand and International Motors. They, too, are deeply committed to taking great care of their customers and I feel very confident that IM will be an outstanding long-term partner to our Mitsubishi dealers too.”

Though the further details of the deal are yet to be revealed, the deal is being cited as a way for International Motors to ‘engage with a broader customer base for whom the Subaru and Isuzu ranges should be a perfect fit’.

Andrew Edmiston, managing director, IM Group, added: ‘We are widely recognised for our award-winning customer service and we are confident that we will be able to offer the high quality of service Mitsubishi customers are accustomed to.

“We have a longstanding relationship with Mitsubishi Corporation and a good track record of representing Japanese brands in the UK market. This fits perfectly with our long-term strategy to expand our automotive business”.

International Motors – a part of IM Group – will take over the Mitsubishi Motors in the UK aftersales operations in the autumn following the completion of a due diligence process which is, according to the firm ‘well underway’.