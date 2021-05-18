Vauxhall’s Vivaro-e Hydrogen arrives as alternatively fuelled van option

Vauxhall has released a new van which, it hopes, will provide buyers with another alternatively fuelled option.

The firm is currently in talks with UK business customers about their thoughts on the new van – called the Vivaro-e Hydrogen – and expects it to arrive here in 2023.

The standard fully-electric Vivaro-e’s batteries are replaced by three 700-bar hydrogen tanks made from carbon fibre. They can be filled in just three minutes and, once brimmed, provide a range of up to 249 miles. The switch to plug-in fuel cell technology can be done with the existing electric motor remaining under the bonnet, too.

The Vivaro-e Hydrogen could be in the UK by 2023

This modification has no impact on the design of the van – which is available in either standard or long wheelbases – and doesn’t hamper the Vivaro’s practicality either. The van’s payload, however, increases to 1,100kg. The Vivaro-e Hydrogen retains the standard van’s sliding doors, too.

Vauxhall says that its 45kW fuel cell is capable of generating enough power for ‘continuous motorway driving’ while a compact 10.5kWh battery situated under the front seats can provide additional power when needed, such as when starting the van up or under hard acceleration.

The Vivaro-e’s batteries are replaced with hydrogen tanks

Paul Willcox, managing director, Vauxhall, said: “Vauxhall is already leading the way with an all-electric van range, and now we are set to add hydrogen to the line-up as an efficient energy system of the future.

“Vauxhall-Opel has more than 20 years of experience in developing hydrogen fuel technology which offers zero emissions-in-use, a long driving range and ultra-fast refuelling. We are already in contact with UK fleet operators that want to go the extra mile on sustainability and we look forward to bringing Vivaro-e Hydrogen to the UK soon.”