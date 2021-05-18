Lamborghini EV due by 2030 as firm moves to electrified powertrains

Lamborghini has announced that its first electric vehicle will be released ‘in the second half of the decade’ as the firm makes a move towards electrified vehicles.

Announced today (May 18), a raft of new measures showcase the future direction for the company. Initially, two new cars in the firm’s V12 range will be introduced this year but, by the end of 2024, Lamborghini will begin to transition to hybridised vehicles with the launch of its first hybrid series production car.

It’ll use a range of lightweight materials in order to compensate for the added weight brought as a result of the hybrid powertrain. Lamborghini also states that its aim is to reduce product CO2 emissions by 50 per cent by the start of 2025.

Stephan Winkelmann, president and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said: “Lamborghini’s electrification plan is a newly-plotted course, necessary in the context of a radically-changing world, where we want to make our contribution by continuing to reduce environmental impact through concrete projects.

“Our response is a plan with a 360-degree approach, encompassing our products and our Sant’Agata Bolognese location, taking us towards a more sustainable future while always remaining faithful to our DNA.”

Stephen Winkelmann, president and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini

The next stage of the transformation will be the production of a fully electric vehicle in the second half of the decade, which will sit within a new fourth model line. It’ll form the final part of Lamborghini’s Direzione Cor Tauri road map which looks to electrify its three existing product lines – currently, these contain the Aventador, Huracan and Urus SUV.

The roadmap also involves an investment of more than £1.3 billion in plug-in hybrid technology over the next four years.

Winkelmann added: “Lamborghini has always been synonymous with preeminent technological expertise in building engines boasting extraordinary performance: this commitment will continue as an absolute priority of our innovation trajectory. Today’s promise, supported by the largest investment plan in the brand’s history, reinforces our deep dedication to not only our customers, but also to our fans, our people and their families, as well as to the territory where the company was born in Emilia-Romagna and to Made in Italy excellence.”