Lotus to be celebrated as central feature at 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Lotus has been confirmed as the focus of the Central Feature at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

This usually means it would simply be part of a large sculpture on the lawn outside Goodwood House, but this year it “will head in a new direction to provide an immersive customer experience on-event and from home”.

It’s not the first time the Norfolk-based company has been the focus of the festival, having had an infinity loop sculpture in 2012.

Lotus’s new electric supercar on display at Goodwood in 2020. (Darren Cassey/PA)

This year there will still be a ‘visually stunning’ physical feature at Goodwood, but it will also be interactive for those watching from home, though how this will work will not be revealed until nearer the time.

Commenting on the announcement, the Duke of Richmond said: “We are delighted that Lotus will star as the Central Feature at this year’s Festival of Speed.

“Lotus cars raced with great success at Goodwood throughout the 1950s and ‘60s, including setting the ultimate lap record in 1965, and this year’s Central Feature will serve as a fitting landmark to their past, present and future achievements. The sculpture looks set to be one of the most dramatic and futuristic yet, bringing in elements of interactivity for modern audiences that align with Lotus’ future-facing attitude and outlook.”

Simon Clare, executive director of marketing at Lotus Cars, added: “Everyone at Lotus is very excited by the opportunity to be the Central Feature at the Festival of Speed. This year is a hugely significant one for the transformation of Lotus, and to be giving a public dynamic debut to the Emira at a location so closely associated with Lotus’ success and spirit of innovation will be great for those who can attend, physically or virtually.”

Alongside the feature, Lotus will also give its public dynamic debut to the Emira, its new sports car. It’s the first in a new generation of cars that the brand hopes will transform it from a niche car maker to a more mainstream profile.