Stellantis and Foxconn enter agreement to create Mobile Drive software firm

Stellantis has entered into a partnership with Chinese electronics firm Foxconn to create a new software development joint venture – Mobile Drive.

The 50:50 pairing will see the duo collaborate to create new infotainment systems for the Stellantis group’s vehicles as well as expanding the number of connectivity services available for its cars.

The signing of the non-binding memorandum of understanding is aimed at ‘accelerating development timelines to bring innovative in-vehicle user experiences enabled by advanced consumer electronics, HMI interfaces and services that will exceed customer expectations’.

It’ll involve the creation of other software including artificial intelligence-based applications, 5G communication and upgraded over-the-air services. New smart cockpit systems will also be developed.

Mobile Drive will combine Stellantis’ knowledge of vehicle development with Foxconn’s software and hardware knowledge.

Carlos Tavares, chief executive Officer at Stellantis, said: “Today, there’s something that matters just as much as beautiful design or innovative technology, it’s how the features inside our vehicles improve the lives of our customers.

“Software is a strategic move for our industry and Stellantis intends to lead with Mobile Drive, a company that will enable the swift development of connectivity features and services that mark the next great evolution of our industry, just as electrification technology has.”

All developments made by Mobile Drive will be co-owned by Stellantis and Foxconn, with the venture based out of the Netherlands. Not only will the company produce new tech for Stellantis vehicles, but it’ll also start ‘competitively bidding to supply software solutions and related hardware for Stellantis and other interested automakers.’

Calvin Chih, chief executive officer at Foxconn International Holdings, said: “Leveraging Foxconn’s extensive knowledge of user experience and software development in mobile ecosystems, Mobile Drive will offer the disruptive smart cockpit solution that will seamlessly integrate the automobile into the driver’s mobile-centric lifestyle.”